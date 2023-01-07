The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 29-Jan. 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Dec. 30: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for DANCO violation at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Vierling Drive at 8:36 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Jan. 1: A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree DWI and improper lane use at 17th Avenue and Sarazin Street at 2:21 a.m.
- Jan. 2: A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
Drugs:
- Dec. 30: A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs and a Scott County warrant at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 5:36 a.m.
- Dec. 30: A 45-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree drugs, legend drugs — unlawful possess/sell at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 8:19 p.m.
- Dec. 31: A 42-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree drugs, giving a peace officer a false name and for a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 11 a.m.
- Jan. 2: A 20-year-old Fridley man was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and fleeing police at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 11:57 a.m.
Warrants:
- Dec. 31: A 58-year-old Sisseton, South Dakota man was arrested for a Richland County (North Dakota) warrant and giving a peace officer a false name at 17th Avenue and Dublin Lane at 11:17 p.m.
- Jan. 1: A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for warrants at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 10:14 p.m.