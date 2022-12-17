The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Dec. 7: A 39-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 2000 block of Greenway Avenue at 1:53 a.m.
- Dec. 9: A 21-year-old Waconia man was arrested for fourth-degree assault at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 3:11 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Dec. 10: A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI, open bottle and driving without a license at Highway 169 and Marystown Road at 11:41 p.m.
- Dec. 10: A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 11:48 p.m.
- Dec. 11: A 30-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for second-degree DWI at First Avenue and Clay Street at 1:20 a.m.
Drugs:
- Dec. 8: A 19-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft (estimated value of $1,000) at the Amazon Distribution Center on Fourth Avenue at 2:26 p.m.
Theft:
- Dec. 6: Stolen merchandise was reported at Best Buy on Old Carriage Court at 7:59 p.m. The estimated value is $899.
- Dec. 12: Stolen clothing from a motor vehicle was reported at the 900 block of Lewis Street at 10:27 a.m. The estimated value is $1,300.
Warrants:
- Dec. 6: A 66-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at County Road 21 and Hansen Avenue at 12:02 a.m.
- Dec. 7: A 32-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 2:52 a.m.