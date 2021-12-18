The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 7-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Dec. 12: A 33-year-old Crystal man was arrested for a DANCO violation and OFP violation at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 1:13 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Dec. 8: A 58-year-old Chaska man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 5:06 p.m.
- Dec. 11: A 38-year-old Elk River man was cited for fourth-degree DWI at the Hampton Inn on Dean Lakes Boulevard at 1:56 a.m.
- Dec. 11: A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested for second-degree DWI at 154th Street and Mystic Lake Drive at 11:25 p.m.
- Dec. 12: A 35-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal and an Anoka County warrant at Second Avenue and Fillmore Street at 4:20 a.m.
- Dec. 13: A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 2:06 a.m.
- Dec. 13: A 57-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at 17th Avenue and Philipp Drive at 8:55 p.m.
Drugs:
- Dec. 7: A 41-year-old Blue Earth man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), DAC-IPS, obstruction and open bottle in a motor vehicle at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 5:16 p.m.
- Dec. 9: A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, child endangerment, intro contraband to jail, false info and a Scott County warrant at Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road at 11:13 p.m.
- Dec. 13: A 35-year-old Stillwater woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), intro contraband to jail and a Washington County warrant at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 11:53 p.m.
Theft:
- Dec. 7: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the Shell Gas Station on First Avenue at 12:22 a.m.
- Dec. 8: A stolen package with electronics in it was reported at the 1500 block of Sarazin Street at 5:25 p.m. The estimated value is $800.
- Dec. 8: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 1400 block of Applegate Lane at 7:31 p.m. The vehicle was running in the registered owner’s driveway and was stolen while the owner was inside waiting for the vehicle to warm up.
- Dec. 10: Stolen credit cards were reported at the 7800 block of Old Carriage Court at 12:18 p.m. The estimated value of fraudulent transactions is $5,700.
- Dec. 11: A burglary was reported at the 900 block of Westchester Avenue at 10:49 p.m. The front door was unlocked, and the estimated stolen value is unknown. The case is currently under investigation.
- Dec. 12: A forced-entry burglary was reported at American Legion on First Avenue at 8:03 a.m. Approximately $17,000 in cash was reported stolen.
- Dec. 13: A stolen motor vehicle from a lot was reported at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 9:36 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
- Dec. 13: The theft of five propane tanks was reported at the 4500 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 11:53 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
Warrants:
- Dec. 7: A 47-year-old Champlin man was arrested for a Brown County warrant at the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 8:51 a.m.
- Dec. 9: A 34-year-old Fridley man was arrested for Hennepin, Washington and Wright County warrants, false info to police, child endangerment, DAR and an unregistered vehicle at Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road at 11:13 p.m.
- Dec. 11: A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Scott and Anoka County warrants at County Road 21 and County Road 18 at 11:29 a.m.