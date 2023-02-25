The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 13-20. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Feb. 16: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 800 block of Seventh Avenue at 5:17 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Feb. 19: A 41-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Parkway Avenue and Sarazin Street at 1:18 a.m.
Drugs:
- Feb. 15: A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and open bottle at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 1:56 a.m.
- Feb. 16: A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband — drug/liquor into jail, and for Hennepin and Wright County warrants at Canterbury Road and County Road 17 at 2:06 a.m. A 37-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was also arrested for a Hennepin County warrant.
- Feb. 19: A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (F), fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (GM) and a driver’s license violation at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 1:25 a.m.
Theft:
- Feb. 13: A stolen trailer was reported at the 900 block of Canterbury Road at 12:29 p.m. The estimated value is $29,000.
- Feb. 15: A 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for theft and possession of a catalytic converter at Valley Park Drive and 12th Avenue at 9:29 a.m. A 23-year-old St. Paul man was also arrested for theft and possession of a catalytic converter.
Warrants:
- Feb. 13: A 57-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at 17th Avenue and Marschall Road at 11:23 a.m.
- Feb. 14: A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Dakota and Anoka County warrants at County Road 21 and Highway 169 at 4:15 a.m.
- Feb. 15: A 45-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 12:00 a.m.
- Feb. 16: A 35-year-old New Hope man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 11:34 a.m.
- Feb. 18: A 32-year-old Mankato woman was arrested for a Blue Earth County warrant, false info GM, theft and fourth-degree criminal damage to property at Kohl’s on 17th Avenue at 6:38 p.m.