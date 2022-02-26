The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 15-21. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Feb. 15: A 20-year-old New Hope man was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 7:07 p.m.
- Feb. 15: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for DANCO, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of ammo by an ineligible person, possession of firearm by an ineligible person, possession of pistol without a permit and DAR at 17th Avenue and Weston Lane at 11:18 p.m.
- Feb. 17: A 33-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child at the 1300 block of Norway Trail at 1:54 a.m.
- Feb. 18: A 30-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for domestic assault and an Anoka County warrant at the 300 block of Harrison Street at 3:32 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Feb. 17: A 32-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 4900 block of Tiwahe Lane at 5:26 p.m.
Drugs:
- Feb. 16: A 40-year-old Elk River man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Renville County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 10:23 p.m.
Theft:
- Feb. 16: Stolen merchandise was reported at Home Depot on County Road 18 at 1:46 p.m. The estimated value is $1,096.
- Feb. 18: Two stolen TVs were reported at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 4:35 p.m. The estimated value is $523.99.
- Feb. 18: A burglary was reported at the 7000 block of County Road 101 at 7:36 p.m. The estimated loss value is $21,000.
- Feb. 20: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1700 block of Colonial Street at 11:47 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- Feb. 21: The theft of a gun from a motor vehicle was reported at the 1500 block of Hummingbird Street at 4:19 p.m. The estimated value is $450.
Warrants:
- Feb. 15: A 43-year-old Mound man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 800 block of First Avenue at 3:15 p.m.
- Feb. 17: A 43-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 10:16 a.m.
- Feb. 18: A 29-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for a Sherburne County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Dakotah Parkway at 12:11 p.m.
- Feb. 19: A 28-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant and no proof of insurance at Aldi on Old Carriage Court at 8:35 p.m.
- Feb. 20: A 38-year-old Chaska man was arrested for an AK warrant and giving a peace officer a false name at County Road 101 and Canterbury Road at 12:07 a.m.