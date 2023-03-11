The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 28-March 6. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 1: A 40-year-old Porter Ranch, California, man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 2400 block of Sioux Trail at 12:10 a.m.
- March 4: A 32-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and failure to use single lane at Canterbury Road and Kinlock Way at 11:50 p.m.
- March 5: A 42-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested for DAC-IPS, obstruction and a Benton County warrant at 12th Avenue and Canterbury Road at 4:53 a.m.
- March 5: A 51-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and a warrant at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Vierling Drive at 9:56 p.m.
- March 6: A 44-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and stomp lamp required at 10th Avenue and Shumway Street at 10:40 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 2: A 53-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree drug possession and driving without a license at Highway 169 and north of County Road 83 at 2:51 a.m.
Theft:
- March 6: A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of stolen property at Travelodge on First Avenue at 9:26 a.m.
Warrants:
- March 2: A 36-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Marystown Road and Windermere Way at 10:48 p.m.
- March 3: A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 10:41 a.m.
- March 4: A 43-year-old Jordan woman was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 9:37 p.m.