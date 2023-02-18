The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Feb. 7: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for an OFP violation at the 100 block of Dongola Lane at 9:27 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Feb. 6: A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for DAC-IPS and a McLeod County warrant at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 10:02 p.m.
- Feb. 7: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI, must display lights at sunset-sunrise and failure to stop at semaphore at 17th Avenue and Dublin Lane at 8:48 p.m.
- Feb. 11: A 43-year-old Hastings woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI, driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle and improper lane use-failure to use designated lane at Dean Lakes Boulevard and Mystic Lake Drive at 11:12 p.m.
- Feb. 12: A 20-year-old Rockville man was cited for fourth-degree DWI, not a drop law, open bottle in motor vehicle, careless driving, no proof of insurance and driving after suspension at Johnson Memorial Drive and Old Brick Yard Road at 8:53 a.m.
- Feb. 12: A 23-year-old Gaylord man was arrested for second-degree DWI and open bottle at Top Star Market on Marschall Road at 10:11 p.m.
Drugs:
- Feb. 10: A 40-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at County Road 83 and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 1:05 p.m.
- Feb. 12: A 52-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DAS and a Washington County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 3:43 a.m.
Theft:
- Feb. 7: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1600 block of Willow Circle at 9:56 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
Warrants:
- Feb. 6: A 63-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 12:21 a.m.
- Feb. 8: A 19-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Sarazin Street and Parkway Avenue at 9:00 p.m.