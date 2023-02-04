The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 24-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Jan. 27: A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for a DANCO violation at the 100 block of First Avenue at 5:19 p.m.
- Jan. 28: A 49-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 800 block of Seventh Avenue at 8:31 p.m.
- Jan. 30: A 19-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and a Scott County warrant at Shakopee High School on 17th Avenue at 12:29 p.m. A 17-year-old Shakopee female was also arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, fifth-degree assault, obstruction and disorderly conduct. Another 17-year-old Shakopee female was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Driving & DWIs:
- Jan. 25: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after revocation and violation of an order for protection at the 1800 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 2:13 p.m.
- Jan. 29: A 52-year-old Chaska man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at the 100 block of Main Street at 5:02 a.m.
- Jan. 30: A 23-year-old Wayzata man was arrested for second-degree DWI, carrying a pistol without a permit and carrying a pistol while under the influence at the 2400 block of Sioux Trail at 1:29 a.m.
Theft:
- Jan. 25: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of burglary or theft tools, fifth-degree drugs and theft at the 1600 block of 17th Avenue at 8:46 p.m.