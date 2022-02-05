The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 24-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Jan. 25: A 29-year-old Shakopee man was cited in connection with domestic assault at the 1600 block of Riverside Drive at 10:56 a.m.
- Jan. 27: A 52-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with domestic assault at the 600 block of Roundhouse Street at 5:32 p.m.
- Jan. 29: A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with second-degree assault at the 4200 block of Dean Lakes Boulevard at 10:53 a.m.
- Jan. 30: A 37-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault at the 800 block of Fuller Street at 12:19 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Jan. 30: A 49-year-old Eagan man was arrested for second-degree DWI, second-degree DWI test refusal and DAC-IPS at the 1700 block of Quail Drive at 8:19 a.m.
- Jan. 30: A 15-year-old Shakopee male was cited for hit and run property damage, driving without a valid driver’s license and motor vehicle tampering at the 100 block of First Avenue at 1:18 p.m.
- Jan. 30: A 51-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI, no valid driver’s license, improper lane use and Hennepin County warrants at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 1:29 p.m.
Drugs:
- Jan. 30: A 50-year-old Savage man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of hypodermic needles, possession of an altered license and Goodhue and Dakota County warrants at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 6:47 a.m.
- Jan. 30: A 40-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and Hennepin and Goodhue County warrants at Canterbury Road and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 6:05 p.m.
Theft:
- Jan. 24: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Marschall Road at 1:37 p.m. The estimated value is $1,500.
- Jan. 28: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue at 1:48 p.m. The estimated value is $800.
- Jan. 29: A stolen 2009 Acura motor vehicle left running was reported at Sixton Apartments on Harvest Lane at 9:52 a.m. The estimated value is $8,000.
- Jan. 29: A stolen wallet with $5,000 cash was reported at All Saints Senior Living on Independence Drive at 11:48 p.m.
- Jan. 30: A wallet and $200 in cash were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Country Village Apartments on Marschall Road at 3:51 a.m.
Warrants:
- Jan. 26: A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Scott County warrants at First Avenue and Main Street at 12:08 a.m.
- Jan. 27: A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Hennepin and Ramsey County warrants at the 2000 block of 13th Avenue at 7:07 a.m.
- Jan. 28: A 53-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested for a Washington County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 10:02 p.m.