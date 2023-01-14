The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 3-8. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Jan. 5: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and property damage at the 1600 block of Liberty Circle at 9:01 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Jan. 3: A 38-year-old Burnsville man was cited for fourth-degree DWI at the 8000 block of County Road 101 at 11:44 p.m.
- Jan. 6: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, DAR, open bottle and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration at 10th Avenue and Dakota Street at 6:20 p.m.
- Jan. 8: A 26-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for first-degree DWI, DAC-IPS, no proof of insurance, open bottle and improper change of course at Mystic Lake Casino on Mystic Lake Boulevard at 12:17 a.m.
- Jan. 8: A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, open bottle, speed and underage consumption at the 4400 block of 12th Avenue at 11:44 p.m.
Drugs:
- Jan. 4: A 66-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Mille Lacs County warrant at Heather Street and Vierling Drive at 12:43 a.m.
- Jan. 7: A 25-year-old Belle Plaine woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, oxy) and Scott and Hennepin County warrants at Johnson Memorial Drive and Broadway Street at 6:23 p.m.
Theft:
- Jan. 3: Two stolen enclosed sauna trailers were reported at the 1100 block of Shakopee Town Square at 9:25 a.m. The estimated value is $70,000.
- Jan. 4: Stolen merchandise was reported at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 2:11 p.m. The estimated value is $400.
Warrants:
- Jan. 4: A 56-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Goodhue County warrant at the 1500 block of Sarazin Street at 10:09 a.m.
- Jan. 6: A 28-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested for Scott and Rice County warrants at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road at 1:59 a.m.
- Jan. 6: A 55-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 4:08 p.m.
- Jan. 6: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Thrush Street at 10:36 p.m.