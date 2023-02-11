The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 31-Feb. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Feb. 5: A 33-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for domestic assault and interference with a 911 call at the 400 block of Third Avenue at 1:54 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Feb. 1: A 51-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for a fourth-degree DWI at Hergott Memorial Drive and Tintaocanku at 10:46 p.m.
- Feb. 2: A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal and driving after revocation at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 4:21 a.m.
- Feb. 3: A 28-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for a second-degree DWI at the 600 block of McIntosh Court at 3:39 p.m.
- Feb. 4: A 60-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for a fourth-degree DWI at Mystic Lake Boulevard and Highway 169 at 9:53 p.m.
Warrants:
- Feb. 1: A 21-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at Eagle Creek Boulevard and County Road 21 at 12:31 a.m.
- Feb. 2: A 46-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 4500 block of 12th Avenue at 9:57 p.m.
- Feb. 4: A 22-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at County Road 101 and Marschall Road at 12:21 a.m.