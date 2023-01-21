The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 9-16. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Jan. 9: A 14-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault at the 6900 block of Cambridge Road at 3:59 p.m.
- Jan. 10: A 43-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 800 block of Fuller Street at 5:17 p.m. A 38-year-old Shakopee woman was also cited for a DANCO violation.
- Jan. 11: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for DANCO at the 1600 block of Liberty Circle at 9:34 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Jan. 10: A 31-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for second-degree DWI, open bottle and DAR at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 9:05 p.m.
- Jan. 13: A 25-year-old Chaska woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 12600 block of Chestnut Boulevard at 8:53 a.m.
- Jan. 14: A 49-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI, driver involved fails to stop for collision and careless driving at Marschall Road and 17th Avenue at 7:04 p.m.
- Jan. 15: A 58-year-old Wayzata woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and careless driving at Mystic Lake Drive and 17th Avenue at 6:32 p.m.
- Jan. 16: A 44-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 12:57 a.m.
Drugs:
- Jan. 13: A 42-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Highway 169 and County Road 21 at 1:53 a.m.
Theft:
- Jan. 9: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1000 block of Valley Park Drive at 11:06 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- Jan. 10: A stolen Suzuki motorcycle was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 4:35 p.m. The estimated value is $3,000.
- Jan. 14: A stolen 2013 Honda CRV was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 12:20 p.m. The estimated value is $14,000.
- Jan. 14: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Marschall Road at 3:31 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
- Jan. 16: A stolen 2011 Chevy Malibu was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Dean Lakes Boulevard at 2:03 p.m. The estimated value is $3,000.
Warrants:
- Jan. 9: A 48-year-old homeless man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at the 7300 block of Derby Lane at 8:23 p.m.
- Jan. 13: A 33-year-old Jordan man was arrested for a Freeborn County warrant at the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 3:59 p.m.