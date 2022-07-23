The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 11-18. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- July 12: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree assault, terroristic threats, possession of a pistol by an ineligible person and domestic assault at the 300 block of Appleblossom Lane at 12:55 p.m.
- July 16: A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree assault and fifth-degree assault at the 700 block of Garden Lane at 8:21 p.m.
- July 16: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault at the 2100 block of Granite Drive at 11:50 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- July 13: A 57-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and speeding at Canterbury Road and Valley View Drive at 2:48 a.m.
- July 15: A 31-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI refusal at the 8000 block of Old Carriage Court at 12:34 p.m.
- July 16: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and failure to drive with due care at Marschall Road and Gorman Street at 3:16 p.m.
- July 16: A 65-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 11:48 p.m.
Drugs:
- July 11: A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and cocaine), false info to police and Hennepin and Ramsey County warrants at Eagle Creek Boulevard and McKenna Road at 3:07 a.m.
- July 13: A 52-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession (meth, marijuana) and driving after revocation at County Road 83 and Stonecrest Path at 2:31 a.m.
- July 15: A 19-year-old New Brighton woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, heroin) and a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Thrush Street at 10:12 p.m.
Theft:
- July 11: A stolen tree was reported at Cloverleaf Park on Crane Street at 12:17 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
- July 12: An 18-year-old Golden Valley woman was arrested for possession of stolen property, driving without a license and failure to signal turn at Fillmore Street and Second Avenue at 1:03 a.m.
- July 12: A stolen shotgun from a vehicle was reported at the 100 block of Fifth Avenue at 6:05 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- July 15: A no-force residential burglary was reported at the 1900 block of Parkway Avenue at 5:06 a.m. The estimated value is $2,500.
- July 15: A forced-entry residential burglary was reported at the 400 block of Spruce Street at 5:16 a.m. The estimated value is $1,200.
- July 15: A no-force residential burglary was reported at the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue at 7:13 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- July 15: A no-force residential burglary was reported at the 2000 block of Parkway Avenue at 8:59 a.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
Warrants:
- July 13: A 24-year-old Savage woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Highway 169 and County Road 41 at 3:49 p.m.
- July 14: A 39-year-old Little Falls man was arrested for a Morrison County warrant at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 2:34 p.m.
- July 15: A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Scott County warrants and false info to police at Tyrone Drive and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 12:53 p.m.