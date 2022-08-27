The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 18-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 18:
Theft: Police responded to a Savage business for a reported theft of a catalytic converter. The catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from one of the trucks in the front parking lot. The estimated loss is $2,500 and there were no suspects.
Aug. 19:
Traffic: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI- controlled substance and for misdemeanor driving after revocation. The toxicology results were pending.
Aug. 21:
Traffic: A 43-year old Savage man is facing charges after police pulled him over for license plate violations. The pending charges are for gross misdemeanor intent to escape motor vehicle tax, misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and a petty misdemeanor for an expired registration. He had a BAC registered at .09, police said.
Aug. 22:
Drugs: An expired registration led to a 19-year-old Savage man being cited for misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of Marijuana in a motor vehicle. The man was also cited for misdemeanor operating a vehicle with expired registration.