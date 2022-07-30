The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 19-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- July 24: A 56-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of Roundhouse Street at 10:05 a.m. A 17-year-old Shakopee female was also arrested for second-degree assault, domestic assault and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Driving & DWIs:
- July 20: A 42-year-old Belton, Texas, woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI at County Road 101 and Canterbury Road at 12:34 a.m.
Drugs:
- July 20: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) at Canterbury Car Wash on First Avenue at 2:28 a.m.
- July 21: A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and Scott County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 3:40 a.m.
- July 22: A 56-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 1:39 a.m.
Theft:
- July 20: A no-force commercial burglary was reported at the 8000 block of Old Carriage Court at 8:38 a.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
- July 24: A no-force residential burglary was reported at the 4100 block of Blakewood Drive at 6:55 a.m. The estimated value is $700.
Warrants:
- July 19: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 400 block of Gorman Street at 2:00 p.m.
- July 21: A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at First Avenue and Sommerville Street at 1:06 a.m.
- July 21: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 4800 block of 12th Avenue at 6:10 p.m.