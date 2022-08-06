The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- July 25: A 26-year-old St. Paul woman was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct-brawling/fighting at Valleyfair on Valley Fair Drive at 8:23 p.m. An 18-year-old St. Paul woman was also cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct-brawling/fighting.
- July 26: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was cited for fifth-degree assault at the 3700 block of Fourth Avenue at 7:39 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- July 27: A 30-year-old Champlin man was arrested for second-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 1:57 a.m.
Drugs:
- July 28: A 38-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Scott County warrant at Shenandoah Drive and Canterbury Road at 10:21 p.m.
Property Damage:
- July 30: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for property damage and threats of violence at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 12:07 a.m.
Theft:
- July 26: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree burglary, theft (felony) and a Scott County warrant at the 600 block of Timothy Court at 3:04 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- July 27: A no-force residential burglary was reported at the 1700 block of Parkway Avenue at 6:57 a.m. The estimated value is $40,000.
Warrants:
- July 26: A 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at Eagle Creek Boulevard and County Road 83 at 2:36 a.m.
- July 28: A 30-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 400 block of Gorman Street at 1:10 p.m.
- July 30: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 100 block of First Avenue at 3:58 a.m.