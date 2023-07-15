The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 5-10. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
July 8: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and interference with a 911 call at the 1900 block of Shakopee Avenue at 10:09 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
July 8: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving the wrong way on a one-way street at County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive at 12:19 a.m.
July 9: A 53-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and hit and run at Shakopee Avenue and Dakota Street at 1:20 a.m.
Drugs:
July 6: A 40-year-old Delano man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), DAS, no insurance and a Carver County warrant at Highway 101 and County Road 69 at 12:31 a.m.
Theft:
July 6: A stolen wallet was reported at Valleyfair on Valley Fair Drive at 3:29 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000 in cash.
July 7: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 100 block of Prairie Street at 8:36 p.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
July 10: A stolen motor vehicle was reported after an overnight break-in at the 4900 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 8:20 a.m. The estimated value is $25,000.
July 10: A stolen cell phone and wallet were reported at the 4100 block of Dean Lakes Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The estimated value is $1,372.
Warrants:
July 6: A 34-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for a Washington County warrant at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 2:51 p.m.
July 8: A 41-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 2:11 a.m.
July 8: A 39-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at County Road 83 and 17th Avenue at 10:16 p.m.
July 9: A 23-year-old Chaska man was arrested for a Beltrami County warrant at 17th Avenue and Brittany Drive at 12 a.m.
July 10: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Scott and Carver County warrants at the 400 block of First Avenue at 9:25 p.m.