The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 5-10. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- July 9: A 26-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 1:15 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- July 9: A 36-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and a DANCO violation at the 4100 block of Dean Lakes Boulevard at 5:25 a.m.
- July 10: A 19-year-old New Brighton man was cited for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 101 at 12:36 a.m.
Drugs:
- July 5: A 44-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), DAS and a Dakota County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 10:34 p.m.
- July 6: A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 4:32 a.m.
- July 9: A 45-year-old Shakopee man was cited for fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, no insurance, failure to drive with due care and no seat belt at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 9:10 a.m.
- July 10: A 23-year-old Red Wing man was cited for fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle at Marschall Road at 2:18 a.m.
Theft:
- July 6: Stolen painting tools were reported at the 1400 block of Tyrone Drive at 1:59 p.m. The estimated value is $1,400.
- July 8: Stolen materials from a construction site were reported at the 2100 block of Brookview Street at 9:53 a.m. The estimated value is $1,600.
- July 9: Property damage and stolen items from a motor vehicle were reported at the 1600 block of Lusitano Street at 10:58 a.m. The estimated value is $700.
Warrants:
- July 9: A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 at 11:26 p.m.