The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 13-18. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
June 14: A 26-year-old Salem, Oregon, man was arrested for domestic assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person at the 800 block of Market Street at 2:55 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
June 16: A 38-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for DAC-IPS and a Carver County warrant at Westin Lane and 17th Avenue at 10:13 p.m.
June 17: A 49-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Market Street and 10th Avenue at 12:56 a.m.
June 17: A 24-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree refusal, fourth-degree DWI and obstructing the legal process at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 2:13 a.m.
June 17: A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI at County Road 101 and 70th Street at 8:31 p.m.
Drugs:
June 15: A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree sale of a controlled substance (khat), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without permit and a Hennepin County warrant at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 11:35 p.m.
June 17: A 51-year-old Blaine man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Carver County warrant at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 11:11 a.m.
Theft:
June 15: A 29-year-old Chaska man was cited for theft at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 5:28 p.m. The estimated value is $360.
June 16: Stolen electronics from a motor vehicle were reported at the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road at 6:46 p.m. The estimated value is $1,500.
June 17: A stolen electric bike was reported at Planet Fitness on 17th Avenue at 11:57 a.m. The estimated value is $2,100.
Warrants:
June 18: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant, DAR and no insurance at Mystic Lake Drive and Highway 169 at 1:20 a.m.
June 18: A 29-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Highway 169 and Mystic Lake Drive at 11:59 a.m.