The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- June 17: A 68-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree assault at the 1600 block of Primrose Lane at 11:59 a.m.
- June 17: A 27-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested for fifth-degree assault, property damage and disorderly conduct at the 1400 block of Saint Francis Avenue at 4:58 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- June 15: A 39-year-old Cloquet man was cited for DAC-IPS at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Marschall Road at 1:45 a.m.
Drugs:
- June 17: A 47-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and Dakota, Ramsey, Anoka and Hennepin County warrants at Tintaocanku Drive and Mystic Lake Drive at 10:31 p.m.
Theft:
- June 15: A stolen bicycle was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 11:33 a.m. The estimated value is $400.
- June 16: A 34-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for possession of stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and DAR at Southbridge Parkway and County Road 21 at 7:29 a.m.
- June 16: A stolen Honda Accord was reported at the 1200 block of Sage Lane at 11:52 a.m. The estimated value is $1,500.
Warrants:
- June 19: A 47-year-old Farmington man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Second Avenue and Market Street at 2:25 a.m.
- June 19: A 35-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 11:41 p.m.