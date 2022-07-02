The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 20-26. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- June 22: A 42-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and a Scott County warrant at the 4600 block of Bulrush Boulevard at 7:20 a.m.
- June 22: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 200 block of Fourth Avenue W at 6:39 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- June 20: A 21-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a third-degree DWI at the 1600 block of Mystic Lake Drive at 10:51 p.m.
- June 21: A 27-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI and carrying a weapon while under the influence at Kwik Trip on Vierling Drive at 12:43 a.m.
Drugs:
- June 24: An 18-year-old Big Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at 10th Avenue and Miller Street at 4:19 p.m. A 19-year-old St. Paul man was also arrested for possession of stolen property.
Theft:
- June 21: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 700 block of Shakopee Avenue at 6:27 a.m. The estimated value is $800.
- June 23: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 800 block of First Avenue at 2:58 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
- June 23: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1000 block of Spencer Street at 3:36 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
- June 25: A 15-year-old Roseville male was arrested for simple robbery at Valleyfair on Valley Fair Drive at 8:23 p.m. A 16-year-old Apple Valley male was also arrested for simple robbery, obstructing with force and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (THC). A 17-year-old Burnsville male and 16-year-old Burnsville male were also arrested for simple robbery and fifth-degree assault.
Warrants:
- June 21: A 40-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for a warrant and for fleeing police at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 3:44 p.m.
- June 22: A 28-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at the 4200 block of 12th Avenue at 4:38 p.m.
- June 23: A 45-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at County Road 83 and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 2:51 a.m.
- June 23: A 32-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for obstruction and a Scott County warrant at Lewis Street and First Avenue at 1:09 p.m.
- June 24: A 25-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 5000 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 8:09 a.m.
- June 25: A 30-year-old Chaska man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Hauer Trail at 10:10 p.m.