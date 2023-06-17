The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
June 7: A 57-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 7:01 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
June 8: A 31-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, DAR, open bottle, failure to drive in a designated lane and a Scott County warrant at 12th Avenue and Vierling Drive at 12:40 a.m.
June 8: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI, refusal and obstruction at Frontage Road and the east entrance of Landing at 4:33 a.m.
June 9: A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and Hennepin County warrants at Highway 169 and County Road 21 at 11:18 p.m.
June 10: A 52-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI and improper lane use at Highway 101 and Valley Park Drive at 11:19 p.m.
Theft:
June 6: A stolen bike was reported at the 200 block of 10th Avenue at 10:27 a.m. The estimated value is $900.
June 9: A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested for theft and fifth-degree drug possession at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 10:52 p.m.
Warrants:
June 7: A 44-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 700 block of Seventh Avenue at 2 a.m.
June 8: A 56-year-old homeless woman was arrested for a Freeborn County warrant at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 5:58 p.m.
June 10: A 40-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 4100 block of 12th Avenue at 7:21 p.m.