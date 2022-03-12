The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 1-7. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 1: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for an OFP violation at the 8200 block of Crossings Boulevard at 11:29 p.m.
- March 5: A 58-year-old Jordan man was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of Market Street at 7:35 p.m.
- March 7: A 16-year-old Savage male was arrested for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at 11:08 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 2: A 22-year-old Chaska man was arrested for third-degree DWI and DAR at First Avenue and Prairie Street at 11:33 p.m.
- March 3: A 38-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Stratford Circle and Old Carriage Court at 10:48 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 2: A 50-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), ineligible person in possession of a weapon, operating an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance at County Road 21 and Hanson Avenue at 8:57 p.m.
- March 3: A 44-year-old Kasota man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Scott County warrant at the 1500 block of Vierling Drive at 1:21 a.m.
Property Damage:
- March 6: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree property damage at the 700 block of Fourth Avenue at 10:25 p.m.
Theft:
- March 1: A stolen catalytic converter off a motor home was reported at the 1900 block of 11th Avenue at 2:39 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- March 3: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 400 block of Dakota Avenue at 2:47 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
- March 4: A stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported at the 900 block of Fuller Street at 12:51 p.m. The estimated value is $3,000.
- March 4: Stolen merchandise was reported at Hy-Vee on Adams Street at 7:51 p.m. The estimated value is $545.
- March 5: Stolen lottery tickets were reported at Hy-Vee on Adams Street at 9:11 a.m. The estimated value is $1,450.
- March 6: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 4500 block of 12th Avenue at 8:03 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
Warrants:
- March 1: A 21-year-old Mankato man was arrested for a Blue Earth County warrant at the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 9:57 a.m.
- March 2: A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 6:53 p.m.
- March 2: A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at 10th Avenue and Sibley Street at 9:27 p.m.