The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 13-20. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 16: An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree assault at the 1400 block of Saint Francis Avenue at 11:27 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 14: A 44-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, passing in a no passing zone and following more closely than reasonable at Marschall Road and 11th Avenue at 9:40 p.m.
- March 15: A 41-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for first-degree DWI, DAC-IPS and open bottle at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 11:45 p.m.
- March 18: A 38-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a third-degree DWI at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Sarazin Street at 1:07 a.m.
- March 18: A 40-year-old St. Francis man was arrested for second-degree DWI and DAC-IPS at the 1200 block of Canterbury Road at 1:52 a.m.
- March 18: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and speeding on County Road 101 at 9:58 p.m.
- March 18: A 35-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 11:05 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 13: A 42-year-old Hugo woman was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Ramsey County warrant at Highway 169 and Highway 169 split at 3:55 a.m.
Theft:
- March 17: Stolen merchandise was reported at the 8200 block of Old Carriage Court at 2:16 p.m. The estimated value is $1,119.90.
- March 20: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 7:22 p.m. The estimated value is $30,000.
Warrants:
- March 16: A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at Highway 169 and County Road 83 at 2:35 a.m.
- March 18: A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Crow Wing and Ramsey County warrants at Highway 169 and County Road 21 at 1:12 a.m.
- March 18: A 22-year-old Savage man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at the 8200 block of Crossings Boulevard at 10:44 a.m.
- March 20: A 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Highway 169 and the Bloomington Ferry Bridge at 4:52 a.m.