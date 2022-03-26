The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 15-20. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 16: A 26-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 400 block of Sixth Avenue at 9:39 p.m. A 23-year-old Shakopee man was also arrested for domestic assault.
- March 17: A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree assault and fifth-degree domestic assault at the 700 block of Cobblestone Way at 11:19 a.m.
- March 18: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault and third-degree assault at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 3:55 p.m.
- March 20: A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for domestic assault at the 2200 block of River Rock Lane at 8:41 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 20: A 24-year-old Savage man was cited for failing to drive with due care at County Road 18 and Crossings Boulevard at 10:26 a.m.
Drugs:
- March 15: A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), obstruction, fleeing police and Anoka County and Wisconsin warrants at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 10:16 a.m.
- March 17: A 46-year-old Stillwater man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and DAR at Canterbury Road and Secretariat Drive at 12:35 a.m. A 48-year-old Maplewood woman was also arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- March 19: A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), introduction of contraband to jail and Scott County warrants at Hy-Vee on Adams Street at 4:44 p.m.
Theft:
- March 15: A scam to fraudulently obtain business funds was reported at the 2900 block of Winner Circle Drive at 9:47 a.m. The estimated value is $72,000.
- March 15: A 19-year-old Mounds View man was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, third-degree DWI, possession of Minnesota identification not issued to him and fleeing police at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 10:16 a.m.
- March 16: A scam was reported at Living Hope Lutheran Church and School on Horizon Drive at 11:42 a.m. The estimated value is $990.
- March 19: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 200 block of Minnesota Street at 10:24 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- March 20: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at Kohl’s on 17th Avenue at 3:54 p.m. The estimated value is $800.
Warrants:
- March 16: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 10:58 p.m.
- March 17: A 60-year-old St. Francis man was arrested for an Anoka County warrant at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 10:03 p.m.
- March 20: A 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road at 11:02 p.m.