The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 21: A 25-year-old New Brighton woman was arrested for an HRO violation at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 5:32 a.m.
- March 23: A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 1300 block of Crossings Boulevard at 10:17 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 22: A 49-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal, improper lane use and DAR at 12th Avenue and Vierling Drive at 12:30 a.m.
- March 23: A 68-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 10:23 p.m.
- March 25: A 32-year-old Chaska woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and driving the wrong way on a one-way street at Lincoln Avenue and Vierling Drive at 9:41 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 21: A 20-year-old Waconia man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Southwest Metro Education on Dean Lakes Boulevard at 8:57 a.m.
Theft:
- March 22: A stolen Ford Escape was reported at the 1200 block of Taylor Street at 12:58 p.m. The estimated value is $6,000.
- March 24: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 2300 block of Vierling Drive W at 2:57 p.m. The estimated value is $15,000.
- March 25: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 7:59 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- March 25: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 9:31 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- March 25: Stolen merchandise was reported at Hoċokata Ti on Tiwahe Circle at 3:28 p.m. The estimated value is $1,300.
- March 27: A residential burglary was reported at the 1100 block of Kennsington Drive at 11:17 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
Warrants:
- March 23: A 28-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 12:18 a.m.
- March 25: A 21-year-old Savage man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 11:00 a.m.
- March 26: A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Wilds Path at 1:40 a.m.
- March 27: A 37-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 4:36 a.m.