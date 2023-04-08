The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 28-April 3. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 28: A 56-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 2300 block of Thrush Street at 2:33 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 31: A 71-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and light display at sunset/sunrise at 17th Avenue and Brittany Drive at 8:27 p.m.
- April 1: A 37-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and a stop sign violation at Third Avenue and Minnesota Street at 6:04 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 28: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DAR, no proof of insurance, expired registration, suspended object and a Dakota County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Wilds Path at 12:31 a.m.
- March 28: A 50-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Scott County warrant at the 300 block of Fuller Street at 12:40 a.m.
Warrants:
- March 29: A 28-year-old Edina woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 10:34 p.m.
- March 30: A 25-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road at 10:38 a.m.
- March 30: A 36-year-old Pipestone woman was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 2:14 p.m.
- April 2: A 42-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 800 block of Third Avenue at 9:23 p.m.
- April 3: A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 1:38 p.m.