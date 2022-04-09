The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 28-April 3. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 28: A 42-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for an HRO violation and a Scott County warrant at the 1600 block of Willow Circle at 5:35 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 30: A 57-year-old Waconia man was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal, fourth-degree DWI, careless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way road at Canterbury Road and Thrush Street at 2:05 a.m.
- March 31: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal and a Scott County warrant at the 1200 block of Vierling Drive at 11:38 a.m.
Guns:
- April 2: A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a machine gun and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Mystic Lake Drive and Stonecrest Path at 2:14 a.m.
Theft:
- March 30: A 52-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of stolen property, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving after cancellation at Highway 169 at 11:38 p.m.
- March 31: Two stolen vehicles were reported at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 8:32 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
- March 31: A stolen wallet was reported at the 400 block of First Avenue at 8:25 p.m. The estimated value is $750.
- April 1: Stolen catalytic converters were reported at the 500 block of Valley Park Drive at 3:32 p.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
- April 2: A stolen handgun was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 3:05 p.m. The estimated value is $400. The case is currently under investigation.
Warrants:
- March 28: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Hennepin County warrants at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 5:22 p.m.
- March 29: A 65-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for Scott County warrants at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 6:13 a.m.
- March 29: A 32-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 4500 block of 12th Avenue at 8:19 a.m.
- March 31: A 54-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Holiday Inn Express on 12th Avenue at 6:17 p.m.