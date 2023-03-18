The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 7-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 12: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault at the 1800 block of Mathias Road at 6:28 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 9: A 26-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, cocaine) and a Sherburne County warrant at Hansen Avenue and County Road 21 at 12:25 a.m.
Theft:
- March 8: Stolen merchandise was reported at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 1:17 p.m. The estimated value is $390.
- March 12: Stolen items from a motor vehicle were reported at the 1200 block of Canterbury Road at 9:41 a.m. The estimated value is $600.
- March 12: A 38-year-old New Hope man was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a small amount of marijuana and Scott County warrants at McDonald’s on 12th Avenue at 5:57 p.m.
Warrants:
- March 8: A 38-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for a warrant at 12th Avenue and Canterbury Road at 10:56 a.m.
- March 9: A 52-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Washington County warrant at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 9:24 a.m.
- March 9: A 45-year-old Rockford woman was arrested for a Wabasha County warrant at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 11:18 p.m.
- March 10: A 31-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 1400 block of Adams Street at 10:03 p.m.