The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 8-14. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- March 14: A 28-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for HRO violation at the 1200 block of Taylor Street at 5:14 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- March 12: A 46-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal at the Shakopee Police Station on Gorman Street at 12:07 p.m.
- March 13: A 30-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal, driving without a license, having no proof of insurance and failing to drive in a single lane at Canterbury Road and County Road 42 at 1:59 a.m.
- March 14: A 43-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at Muddy Cow on Canterbury Road at 9:26 p.m.
Drugs:
- March 9: A 35-year-old Le Center man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) at Kwik Trip on Vierling Drive at 5:47 a.m.
Theft:
- March 9: Stolen copper was reported at Paddock Path and Farrier Road at 11:00 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- March 10: A stolen computer monitor was reported at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 6:19 p.m. The estimated value is $270.
- March 13: A stolen wallet was reported at Turtle’s Bar and Grill on First Avenue at 1:29 p.m. The estimated value is $760.
- March 14: Stolen laptops were reported at the 900 block of Alysheba Road at 1:32 p.m.
Warrants:
- March 12: A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 9:01 p.m.
- March 13: A 35-year-old Stewartville man was arrested for providing false information to police and Olmstead, Wright and Dakota County warrants at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 12:24 a.m.
- March 13: A 42-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 600 block of Barrington Drive at 8:11 p.m.