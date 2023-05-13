The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 2-7. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- May 4: A 26-year-old Farmington man was arrested for fifth-degree assault and a Wright County warrant at the 1100 block of Shakopee Town Square at 3:57 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- May 4: A 19-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, not-a- drop law and underage consumption by a person under 21 at Highway 169 and County Road 21 at 2:14 a.m.
- May 4: A 35-year-old Sartell man was arrested for second-degree DWI, open bottle and fifth-degree drug possession at the 3800 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 11:19 p.m.
- May 4: A 20-year-old South Sioux City, Nebraska, man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and underage consumption at Highway 169 and County Road 83 at 11:46 p.m.
- May 5: A 46-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Marschall Road and Third Avenue at 9:34 p.m.
- May 6: A 26-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and a moving violation of no lights displayed at Marschall Road and Third Avenue at 10:57 p.m.
Drugs:
- May 2: A 56-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 1:55 a.m. A 55-year-old St. Paul man was also arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and a warrant, and a 51-year-old South Saint Paul man was cited for DAR and no insurance.
- May 6: A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 3:12 a.m.
Theft:
- May 2: A 47-year-old Morristown man was arrested for theft at the 3400 block of Marschall Road at 5:25 p.m. A 62-year-old Waterville woman was also arrested for theft.
Warrants:
- May 4: A 68-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for an Anoka County warrant, DAC-IPS and no proof of insurance at Highway 169 and County Road 21 at 2:57 a.m.
- May 4: A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 1500 block of First Avenue at 8:58 p.m.
- May 6: A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Scott and Hennepin County warrants at the 8000 block of Old Carriage Court at 7:08 p.m.