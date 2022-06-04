The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 23-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- May 24: A 41-year-old Eagan man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal damage to property at St. Francis Hospital at 3:47 p.m. He was also cited for fifth-degree assault and obstruction with the legal process.
Driving & DWIs:
- May 25: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and open bottle law at the 1200 block of Ramsey Street at 10:18 p.m.
- May 26: A 57-year-old Chaska woman was cited for driving without a valid license at Spencer Street and Fourth Avenue at 11:31 a.m.
- May 28: A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and failure to yield the right of way at Memorial Park on County Road 101 at 10:09 p.m.
- May 30: A 26-year-old Jordan woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and speeding at Marschall Road and Third Avenue at 4:48 p.m.
Drugs:
- May 23: A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession (meth and cocaine) and a small amount of marijuana at the 1200 block of Vierling Drive at 10:36 p.m.
- May 25: A 33-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession (meth) and no insurance at Southbridge Parkway and Old Carriage Road at 2:08 a.m.
Theft:
- May 26: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 600 block of Industrial Circle at 10:01 a.m. The estimated value is $3,000.
- May 26: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 600 block of Jackson Street at 5:16 p.m. The estimated value is $1,300.
- May 30: Four stolen virtual reality headsets and two computers were stolen at Best Buy on Old Carriage Court at 7:40 p.m. The estimated value is $4,200.
Warrants:
- May 25: A 21-year-old St. Peter man was arrested for a Blue Earth County warrant at the 1400 block of Saint Francis Avenue at 10:41 a.m.
- May 25: A 43-year-old Blaine woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Marschall Road and 10th Avenue at 10:01 p.m. A 31-year-old Shakopee man was also arrested for a Scott County warrant and fifth-degree drug possession.
- May 26: A 56-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for Stearns and Hennepin County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and Stonecrest Path at 10:48 p.m.
- May 27: A 40-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for a Dakota County warrant and false info at First Avenue and Fuller Street at 1:41 a.m.