The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 23-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
May 24: A 48-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 1:27 a.m.
May 27: A 36-year-old Chaska man was arrested for third-degree DWI, giving a peace officer a false name, failure to dim headlights, expired registration and a Scott County warrant at Arabian Avenue and Shire Street at 4 a.m.
May 27: A 29-year-old Ramsey man was arrested for a second-degree DWI at the 6800 block of Bass Court at 4:05 p.m.
Drugs:
May 23: A 40-year-old Albert Lea man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Marschall Road and 17th Avenue at 9:41 p.m.
May 24: A 30-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, fentanyl, alprazolam), intro contraband to jail, false info to police, DAR, and Scott, Dakota, Hennepin and Washington County warrants at County Road 83 and the Little Six entrance at 12:22 a.m.
May 29: A 39-year-old Willmar man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 2:12 a.m.
Theft:
May 27: A stolen purse from a motor vehicle was reported at the 1300 block of Norway Trail at 1:53 p.m. The estimated value is $300.
Warrants:
May 27: A 30-year-old Rochester man was arrested for an Olmsted County warrant at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 6:52 a.m.