The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 3-9. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- May 7: A 32-year-old Nacogdoches, Texas, man was arrested for domestic assault and third-degree assault at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 7:12 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- May 7: A 23-year-old St. Paul man was cited for failing to drive with due care at County Road 18 and Crossings Boulevard at 8:19 p.m.
- May 8: A 22-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal, driving down a one-way street the wrong way, DAS and improper lane use at Sarazin Street and French Trace Avenue at 3:05 a.m.
- May 9: A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at 17th Avenue and Valley View Road at 1:47 a.m.
Theft:
- May 3: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 800 block of First Avenue at 3:09 p.m. The estimated value is $700.
- May 4: A stolen phone was reported at the 1000 block of Bluff Avenue at 6:33 p.m. The estimated value is $900.
- May 5: A 36-year-old South St. Paul woman was cited for theft and driving after revocation at the 1500 block of 17th Avenue at 10:32 a.m.
- May 5: A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for theft at the 100 block of Fillmore Street at 9:31 p.m. The estimated value is $350.
- May 7: A residential burglary was reported at the 800 block of Spencer Street at 6:27 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- May 8: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 8300 block of Hansen Avenue at 4:05 p.m. The estimated value is $800.
Warrants:
- May 4: A 45-year-old Mountain Lake man was arrested for a Nobles County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Thrush Street at 12:39 a.m.
- May 5: A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant and possession of stolen property at the 4500 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 2:55 a.m. A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman was also arrested for Hennepin County warrants.