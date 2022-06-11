The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Drugs:
- May 31: A 51-year-old Norwood Young America man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Carver County warrant on Fourth Avenue at 12:06 p.m.
Theft:
- May 31: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1800 block of Wyndam Drive at 8:08 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- May 31: A stolen enclosed white trailer was reported at the 1700 block of Third Avenue at 11:11 a.m. The estimated value is $1,500.
- May 31: A 14-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault at Pine Tree Lane and Vierling Drive at 7:43 p.m. Another 14-year-old Shakopee male was also arrested for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and carrying a BB gun.
- June 1: A stolen electric bike was reported at the 1600 block of 17th Avenue at 8:25 a.m. The estimated value is $2,500.
- June 2: Stolen tools were reported at the 9000 block of 13th Avenue at 9:50 a.m. The estimated value is $650.
- June 2: A stolen Ford F-150 was reported at the 100 block of Lewis Street at 5:06 p.m. The estimated value is $26,000.
- June 4: A stolen cell phone was reported at the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue at 12:36 p.m. The estimated value is $1,100.
Warrants:
- June 1: A 17-year-old Shakopee female was arrested for a Scott County warrant and cited for minor possession of alcohol 18-21 and underage consumption at the 1500 block of Vierling Drive at 12:33 a.m.
- June 3: A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 2:03 a.m.
- June 5: A 21-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Wright County warrant at County Road 83 and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 12:05 a.m.