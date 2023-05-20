The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 8-15. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
May 13: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 900 block of Alysheba Road at 4:00 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
May 9: A 45-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI refusal and obstruction at Ruby Lane and Vierling Drive at 4:47 p.m.
May 11: A 24-year-old New Brighton man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 2:18 a.m.
May 11: A 41-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession and speeding at Spencer Street and Fourth Avenue at 10:05 p.m.
May 12: A 48-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and improper lane use at the 2300 block of Hauer Trail at 12:24 a.m.
Drugs:
May 13: A 35-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and a Hennepin County warrant at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 11:18 p.m.
May 15: A 27-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug and possession of a small amount of marijuana at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 10:00 p.m. A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center man was cited for drive after suspension, no insurance and two lighted headlamps or two lighted auxiliary lamps when required.
Theft:
May 15: Stolen items from a construction site were reported at the 2300 block of Aragon Drive at 10:56 a.m. The estimated value is $1,060.
Warrants:
May 8: A 37-year-old Chaska man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 10:27 p.m.
May 10: A 41-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 2:29 a.m.
May 11: A 42-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Highway 101 and County Road 83 at 12:15 a.m.
May 11: A 74-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at Highway 169 and County Road 83 at 1:19 a.m.
May 14: A 41-year-old Chaska woman was arrested for a Morrison County warrant at Spencer Street and Vierling Drive at 11:50 p.m.