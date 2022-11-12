The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 1-7.
Driving & DWIs:
- Nov. 1: A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 8:01 p.m.
- Nov. 4: A 53-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving without a license at County Road 101 and Canterbury Road at 1:50 a.m.
Drugs:
- Nov. 1: A 33-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, introducing contraband into jail, giving a peace officer a false name and warrants at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 10:10 a.m.
- Nov. 2: A 37-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for third-degree drug possession at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 3:01 p.m.
- Nov. 6: A 56-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at the 1300 block of Greenwood Court at 5:20 p.m.