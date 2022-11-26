The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 14-20. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Nov. 17: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and interference with a 911 call at the 1000 block of Atwood Street at 11:07 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Nov. 20: A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 6900 block of Bass Court at 12:47 a.m.
Thefts:
- Nov. 15: Stolen windows were reported at Foothill Trail and Brookview Street at 4:06 p.m. The estimated value is $1,300.
- Nov. 15: A 38-year-old Faribault man was arrested for possession of stolen property and a Washington County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Highway 169 at 11:01 p.m.
Warrants:
- Nov. 16: A 51-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at the 500 block of Dakota Street at 12:05 p.m.
- Nov. 20: A 24-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Old Carriage Court and Southbridge Parkway at 11:08 p.m.