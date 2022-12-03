The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Nov. 27: A 47-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault at the 4100 block of 12th Avenue at 4:48 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Nov. 22: A 45-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal, speeding, driving the wrong way on a one way and improper lane use at Marschall Road and Wood Duck Trail at 1:08 a.m.
- Nov. 24: A 39-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Shenandoah Drive and County Road 101 at 12:47 a.m.
- Nov. 27: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane at County Road 101 and Marschall Road at 12:36 a.m.
Drugs:
- Nov. 21: A 43-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and Washington and Ramsey County warrants at Southbridge Parkway and County Road 21 at 3:05 p.m. A 38-year-old Maplewood man was also arrested for Dakota County warrants.
Theft:
- Nov. 23: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 6000 block of Innovation Boulevard at 6:52 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- Nov. 25: Stolen merchandise was reported at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 9:43 a.m. The estimated value is $1,650.
Warrants:
- Nov. 21: A 30-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Marschall Road and 11th Avenue at 10:40 p.m.
- Nov. 21: A 28-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 11:54 p.m.
- Nov. 22: A 44-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 12:42 a.m.