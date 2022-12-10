The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Nov. 29: A 16-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault at Shakopee High School on 17th Avenue at 9:31 a.m.
- Dec. 3: A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation at the 1300 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 5:50 p.m.
- Dec. 5: A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for domestic assault and Scott County warrants at the 100 block of First Avenue at 3:10 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Nov. 30: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for DAC-IPS and a Scott County warrant at Vierling Drive and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 4:38 p.m.
- Dec. 2: A 27-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI refusal and DAR at County Road 83 and Thrush Street at 2:22 p.m.
Theft:
- Nov. 28: A stolen Ford Escape was reported at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 2:46 p.m. The estimated value is $10,000.
- Dec. 3: A stolen snowblower was reported at Home Depot on Crossings Boulevard at 12:53 p.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
- Dec. 4: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Marschall Road at 6:41 p.m. The estimated value is $250.
Warrants:
- Nov. 28: A 39-year-old Chaska man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 9:18 a.m.