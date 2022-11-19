The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Nov. 10: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 1900 block of Groveland Way at 2:06 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Nov. 9: A 45-year-old South St. Paul woman was arrested for second-degree DWI, DAR and open bottle at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 9:21 p.m.
- Nov. 9: A 39-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and rear lights required at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 11:56 p.m.
- Nov. 12: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a third-degree DWI and expired registration at Mint Circle and Spencer Street at 10:23 p.m.
Thefts:
- Nov. 12: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft at the 1500 block of Vierling Drive at 6:27 a.m.
Warrants:
- Nov. 10: A 52-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for an FBI warrant at the Highway 169 ramp and Marschall Road at 6:24 p.m.
- Nov. 13: A 38-year-old Crystal man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 1:39 a.m.
- Nov. 13: A 26-year-old Jordan woman was arrested for Scott County warrants at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 9:51 a.m.
- Nov. 13: A 55-year-old Jordan woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 1:28 p.m.