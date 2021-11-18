The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 9-Nov. 15. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Nov. 10: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with domestic assault.
Driving & DWIs:
- Nov. 9: A 74-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and B Card violation at Highway 13 and Dakota Street at 2:34 a.m.
- Nov. 11: A 36-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for failing to drive with due care at Mystic Lake Drive and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 5:22 p.m.
- Nov. 13: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI, duty to drive with due care, underage drinking and driving and minor consumption at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 12:28 a.m.
- Nov. 14: A 39-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Jennifer Lane and Fairhaven Drive at 12:30 a.m.
Trespassing:
- A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for trespassing at the 1300 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 5:49 p.m.
Warrants:
- Nov. 14: A 41-year-old Blaine woman was arrested for an Isanti County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 1:37 p.m.
- Nov. 14: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Shenandoah Drive and Unbridled Avenue at 9:50 p.m.
- Nov. 15: A 32-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Unbridled Avenue and Canterbury Road at 2:09 a.m.
- Nov. 15: A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 900 block of Alysheba Road at 3:11 a.m.
- Nov. 15: A 37-year-old Owatonna man was arrested for a US Marshals warrant at the 6200 block of County Road 101 at 2:58 p.m.