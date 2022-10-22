The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 10-17. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Oct. 15: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 1900 block of Groveland Way at 9:13 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Oct. 11: A 26-year-old Mesa, Arizona, woman was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 13 and Herrgott Memorial Drive at 12:40 a.m.
- Oct. 12: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at 10th Avenue and Spencer Street at 6:00 p.m.
- Oct. 13: A 23-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and obstructing a handicap parking space at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 8:50 p.m.
- Oct. 16: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving without a license at Old Brickyard Road and Highway 169 at 11:27 p.m.
Drugs:
- Oct. 10: A 22-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Third Avenue and County Road 69 at 11:38 a.m. A 21-year-old Little Canada woman was also arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (pills and cocaine).
- Oct. 12: A 38-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree sale of a controlled substance and a warrant at the 8900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. A 44-year-old Shakopee man and a 23-year-old Shakopee man were also both arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree sale of a controlled substance.
Theft:
- Oct. 14: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 100 block of Scott Street at 11:17 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- Oct. 17: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Marschall Road at 7:47 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- Oct. 17: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 200 block of Scott Street at 4:50 p.m. The estimated value is $1,200.
Warrants:
- Oct. 11: A 29-year-old Lino Lakes man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 400 block of First Avenue at 8:23 p.m.
- Oct. 15: A 29-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Boulevard and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 12:45 a.m.