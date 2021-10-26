The Shakopee Police Department responded to, and provided summaries for, the following incidents Oct. 18-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
- Oct. 18: A 21-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for DANCO, fleeing police, obstruction, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault at the 900 block of Alysheba Road at 12:43 a.m.
- Oct. 18: A 24-year-old Crystal man was arrested for fleeing police, providing false information to police, DAR, making an illegal U-turn and for Hennepin County warrants at Highway 169 and Herrgott Memorial Drive at 9:30 p.m.
- Oct. 24: A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and driving without a license at Shakopee Avenue E. and Marschall Road at 10:25 p.m.
Drugs:
- Oct. 22: A 35-year-old Montgomery man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 4:03 a.m.
- Oct. 23: A 32-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 12:38 a.m.
Fire:
- Oct. 22: A vehicle fire was reported at Marcus Theater on Hansen Avenue at 11:14 p.m.
Theft:
- Oct. 19: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at Total Rental on First Avenue at 8:13 a.m.
- Oct. 19: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 200 block of Levee Drive at 4:15 p.m.
Warrants:
- Oct. 18: A 36-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Washington County warrant at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 4:05 a.m.
- Oct. 18: A 22-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 2000 block of Redwing Drive at 10:59 a.m.
- Oct. 21: A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for an Anoka County warrant at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 1:47 a.m.
- Oct. 22: A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and Kinlock Way at 12:45 a.m.