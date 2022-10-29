The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 18-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Oct. 21: A 26-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 2000 block of Parkway Avenue at 9:19 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Oct. 20: A 41-year-old Richfield man was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree drug possession, failure to drive with due care and a B Card violation at Stone Meadow Boulevard and Vierling Drive at 3:00 a.m.
- Oct. 21: A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 9:55 a.m.
- Oct. 22: A 57-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 2:03 a.m.
- Oct. 22: A 30-year-old St. Francis man was arrested for third-degree DWI and domestic assault at First Avenue and Pierce Street at 10:24 p.m.
Drugs:
- Oct. 19: A 46-year-old Winthrop man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Sibley County warrant at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Marschall Road at 12:12 a.m. A 38-year-old Stanchfield woman was also arrested for an Isanti County warrant.
Theft:
- Oct. 19: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1700 block of Dominion Avenue at 8:41 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
- Oct. 22: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 700 block of Roundhouse Street at 7:03 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
Warrants:
- Oct. 18: A 73-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at the 400 block of Gorman Street at 7:11 a.m.