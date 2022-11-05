The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Oct. 29: A 27-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault, domestic assault and obstruction at the 700 block of Mound Street at 7:05 p.m. A 31-year-old Shakopee man was also arrested for CVO.
- Oct. 29: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call at the 1300 block of Norway Trail at 8:04 p.m.
- Oct. 30: A 50-year-old Chaska man was arrested for third-degree assault, giving a peace officer a false name and disorderly conduct at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 1:52 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Oct. 25: A 44-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for DAC-IPS, a Goodhue County warrant and a Meeker County warrant at Valley View Road and Mystic Lake Drive at 12:11 a.m.
- Oct. 26: A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, child endangerment and theft at the 7300 block of Derby Lane at 11:20 a.m. A 28-year-old Apple Valley man was also arrested for a DANCO violation.
- Oct. 27: A 51-year-old Norwood Young America man was arrested for second-degree DWI at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 8:52 p.m.
- Oct. 30: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Marschall Road and 10th Avenue at 1:38 a.m.
Drugs:
- Oct. 28: A 60-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 12:06 p.m.
- Oct. 30: A 42-year-old West St. Paul woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and possession of stolen property at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 8:52 a.m.
Theft:
- Oct. 26: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for theft, obstruction, fleeing police, possession of DL of another, and Hennepin and Scott County warrants at the 1500 block of 17th Avenue at 12:34 p.m.
Warrants:
- Oct. 31: A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Scott, Hennepin, Dakota and Carver County warrants at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 4:26 p.m.
- Oct. 31: A 37-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at Highway 169 and Mystic Lake Drive at 10:57 p.m.