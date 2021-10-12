The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 4-10. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Oct. 9: A 21-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault.
DRIVING
Oct. 4: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was cited for a fourth-degree DWI and driving without a valid license at Marschall Road and Hillside Drive at 12:11 a.m.
Oct. 6: A 37-year-old Shakopee man was cited for a DAC-IPS at Marschall Road and Wood Duck Trail at 7:17 a.m.
Oct. 7: A 19-year-old Lakeville man was cited for driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type at 10th Avenue and Marschall Road at 4:55 p.m.
Oct. 7: A 35-year-old Chaska woman was cited for failing to drive with due care at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 5:19 p.m.
Oct. 8: A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for a fourth-degree DWI at St. Francis Hospital at 3:34 a.m.
Oct. 8: A 48-year-old Shakopee man was cited for a second-degree DWI and open bottle at the intersection of Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 9:10 p.m.
THEFT
Oct. 4: Officers received a burglary report at Reliakor on Hansen Avenue at 8:12 a.m.
Oct. 7: A motor vehicle theft was reported at the 800 block of Scott Street at 1:30 p.m.
WARRANTS
Oct. 7: A 25-year-old Bemidji woman was arrested for Beltrami County warrants at Kohl’s on 17th Avenue at 10:22 p.m.
Oct 10: A 38-year-old Crystal man was arrested for Hennepin County and Ramsey County warrants at Valley View Road and Pembina Lane at 11:26 a.m.