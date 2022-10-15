The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 4-9. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
- Oct. 7: A 62-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 11:32 p.m.
Theft:
- Oct. 4: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 400 block of First Avenue at 6:04 p.m. The estimated value is $14,000.
- Oct. 9: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 8000 block of Stratford Circle at 7:47 a.m. The estimated value is $500.
- Oct. 9: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at Shutterfly on Dean Lakes Boulevard at 5:17 p.m. The estimated value is $750.
- Oct. 9: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 8:51 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
Warrants:
- Oct. 4: A 39-year-old Chaska man was arrested for a McLeod County warrant and cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at Valley Park Drive and Highway 101 at 10:14 a.m.
- Oct. 5: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for false info to police, possession of marijuana and Washington and Scott County warrants at the 8000 block of Stratford Circle at 6:08 p.m.
- Oct. 7: A 29-year-old Stillwater man was arrested for a Goodhue County warrant at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 11:42 a.m.