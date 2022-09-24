The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 13-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Sept. 13: A 42-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct at Culver’s on 12th Avenue at 10:47 a.m.
- Sept. 18: A 29-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault at St. Francis Hospital on Saint Francis Avenue at 7:16 a.m.
- Sept. 19: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree assault, domestic assault, possession of stolen property and possession of a small amount of marijuana at the 1300 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 12:45 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Sept. 14: A 36-year-old Eagan man was arrested for third-degree DWI, stop sign violation and a Scott County warrant at Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road at 2:58 p.m.
- Sept. 14: A 28-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for CVO, stop sign violation and failure to yield at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 8:03 p.m.
- Sept. 17: A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 169 and County Road 101 at 12:41 a.m.
Theft:
- Sept. 16: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 2700 block of 17th Avenue at 3:58 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- Sept. 19: A stolen Ford Edge was reported at the 1000 block of Dakota Street at 8:06 a.m. The estimated value is $29,000.
- Sept. 19: A stolen BMW X1 SUV was reported at the 700 block of Atwood Street at 8:07 a.m. The estimated value is $23,000.
Warrants:
- Sept. 19: A 24-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and 17th Avenue at 1:49 a.m.