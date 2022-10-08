The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Oct. 3: A 25-year-old Federal Way, Washington, man was arrested for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, property damage and car seat required for a child at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 1:27 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Sept. 27: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and duty to drive with due care at 17th Avenue and Sarazin Street at 9:01 p.m.
- Sept. 29: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 12:04 a.m.
- Oct. 2: A 39-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI refusal at Crossings Boulevard and Penstemon Lane at 11:43 p.m.
- Oct. 3: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Kwik Trip on Vierling Drive at 1:23 a.m.
Drugs:
- Sept. 29: A 47-year-old Hamburg man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and warrants at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 12:25 a.m.
Warrants:
- Sept. 27: A 29-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Highway 169 and County Road 83 at 8:14 a.m.
- Sept. 28: A 33-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Carver County warrant at Monroe Street and 12th Avenue at 2:14 p.m.
- Sept. 30: A 51-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at the 1300 block of Greenwood Court at 1:58 a.m.